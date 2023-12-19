PTI’s Sanam Javed to contest elections against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – PTI’s incarcerated activist, Sanam Javed, is set to run for elections against PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for a provincial assembly seat in Lahore.

Sanam, among numerous PTI members in custody due to the May 9 riots following Imran Khan’s arrest in a graft case, faces charges linked to various incidents during the protests, including an attack on the Corps Commander House and vandalism in the Cantonment area.

PTI activist’s father confirmed Sanam’s intention to file nomination papers for Lahore’s PP-150 constituency in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8 next year. He specified that Sanam plans to contest on PTI’s ticket and also submit nomination papers for the women’s reserved seat, currently gathering the necessary documentation for the process.

On the other hand, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has yet to disclose her election constituency. The PML-N parliamentary board is in session, conducting candidate interviews for party ticket allocation.

As per the electoral timeline, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start accepting nomination papers from potential candidates starting tomorrow (December 20). The initiation of this process follows the swearing-in of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) mandated by the Elections Act 2017 today (Tuesday).