PTI’s Sanam Javed to contest elections against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – PTI’s incarcerated activist, Sanam Javed, is set to run for elections against PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for a provincial assembly seat in Lahore.
Sanam, among numerous PTI members in custody due to the May 9 riots following Imran Khan’s arrest in a graft case, faces charges linked to various incidents during the protests, including an attack on the Corps Commander House and vandalism in the Cantonment area.
PTI activist’s father confirmed Sanam’s intention to file nomination papers for Lahore’s PP-150 constituency in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8 next year. He specified that Sanam plans to contest on PTI’s ticket and also submit nomination papers for the women’s reserved seat, currently gathering the necessary documentation for the process.
On the other hand, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has yet to disclose her election constituency. The PML-N parliamentary board is in session, conducting candidate interviews for party ticket allocation.
As per the electoral timeline, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start accepting nomination papers from potential candidates starting tomorrow (December 20). The initiation of this process follows the swearing-in of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) mandated by the Elections Act 2017 today (Tuesday).
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.