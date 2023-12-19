Search

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims despite strained ties

Web Desk
02:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims despite strained ties
Source: representational picture

South Asian neighbors Pakistan, and India are known for their timeline of rocky relationship but Pakistan always offers olive branch to its arch-rival for peace and in recent development, Islamabad issued visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Katas Raj Temples.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi shared development about issuing visas to Hindu pilgrims, who will visit 900-year-old Katas Raj temples. 

Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi, Aizaz Khan wished pilgrims safe journey and a memorable stay in Pakistan.

He said the issuance of pilgrimage visas was in line with Pakistani government's efforts to facilitate visits to shrines and promote interfaith harmony.

Katas Raj temples comprises a complex surrounding a pond named Katas which is regarded as sacred by Hindu people. It is located near the Potohar Plateau region of Punjab.

Pakistan always remained at the front foot for religious tourism as the country opened historic Kartarpur corridor allowing Indian Sikhs to visit their most sacred temple.

