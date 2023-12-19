Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

A training camp for the T20I probables will commence soon at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on 12 January 2024.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the skipper of the T20 format by the PCB after Babar Azam stepped down following the impressive show in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed will make their T20I debut while Azam Khan has also been roped in for the series.

Squad

Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.