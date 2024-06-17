Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill

Pakistan's cricket team celebrated Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill, Florida, where they offered prayers at their hotel.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan led the Eid prayer, after which players exchanged greetings and took group photos.
Pakistan faced disappointment in the T20 World Cup 2024, failing to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Captain Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, opted to extend their stay in the United States. Amir is scheduled to depart for England shortly to join Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Coach Gary Kirsten will also return home following the team's elimination.
The rest of the squad is set to depart from Miami tonight, flying to their respective destinations via Dubai, with arrivals in Pakistan expected on the morning of June 19.
Pakistan concluded their tournament campaign with a notable three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. They finished third in their group, accumulating four points out of a possible eight, with defeats against the United States and India in their initial matches.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
