Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 17 Jun, 2024
Source: PCB

Pakistan's cricket team celebrated Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill, Florida, where they offered prayers at their hotel.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan led the Eid prayer, after which players exchanged greetings and took group photos.

Pakistan faced disappointment in the T20 World Cup 2024, failing to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Captain Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, opted to extend their stay in the United States. Amir is scheduled to depart for England shortly to join Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Coach Gary Kirsten will also return home following the team's elimination.

The rest of the squad is set to depart from Miami tonight, flying to their respective destinations via Dubai, with arrivals in Pakistan expected on the morning of June 19.

Pakistan concluded their tournament campaign with a notable three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. They finished third in their group, accumulating four points out of a possible eight, with defeats against the United States and India in their initial matches.
 

