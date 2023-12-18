Search

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour for T20I series

03:03 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour for T20I series
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of New Zealand tour, which is scheduled for January 2024.

The development comes after he suffered from a foot injury while playing against Sialkot at UBL Sports Complex Karachi in a match of the National T20 tournament on December 3.

He got the injury during fielding and he was carried out of the ground on the back of a fellow player. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed resentment over no use of stretcher for the injured player.

Last week, Chief selector Wahab Riaz, and members of the selection committee Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti and Wasim Haider deliberated over the national selection matters regarding the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Consultant member Rao Iftikhar Anjum was also present in the meeting.

A training camp for the T20I probables will commence soon at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on 12 January 2024.

