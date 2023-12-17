Saud Shakeel creates history with unique record in Test cricket

Pakistani flamboyant hitter Saud Shakeel continued to add feather in his cap as the 28-year-old underlined his remarkable and rapid rise up the cricketing ladder.

The flashy player became the first batsman in Test history to score 20 or more runs in 15 consecutive innings right from the start of his career in red ball cricket.

Saud, who makes batting look elegant and classy, achieved the feat during Pakistan's second innings of the Perth Test.

Pakistani player's remarkable record outshines the previous record set by Barbados player Sir Everton Weekes, who held the record of 14 innings streak.

Saud continues to remain under limelight for his prolific performance as earlier he registered his 7th half-ton on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The record made him the first player in Test history to score half-century in each of the first seven Tests.

He moved ahead from cricket greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, and Saeed Ahmad, who etched their names for fifty or more runs in each of his first 6 games.

As Saud and other players played historic innings, Australia managed to clinch the first Test against Pakistan by 360 runs.