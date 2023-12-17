American hunts Markhor trophy in Chitral for record $232,000

ASTORE – A foreign visitor hunted the highest-rated Kashmir Markhor in country’s northern region under the trophy hunting programme, paying a record 6.5 crores in Pakistani currency.

Details shared by wildlife department revealed that American hunter Deron James Millan hunted the Markhor, Capra Falconeri – Pakistan’s national animal, in Toshi-Shasha Community Park for a trophy permit.

The season kicked off with hunting of a 9.5-year-old Markhor in Lower Chitral on Saturday. Local representatives, as well as wildlife officials, monitored the hunting expedition to make sure that laws were not broken.

The horns size of giant four-legged wild goat was around 45 inches, lower than highest record in history which was around 53 inches.

As the expedition required days of tracking and the right area for shooting, this time the hunter managed to locate Markhor in a crop field near the adjoining village, Wildlife officials said.

The officials further mentioned that said population of Kashmir Markhor increased in recent years in light of community-based conservation.

Annually two hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting and 80% of total cost are being distributing among local community and 20% is deposited in national kitty.

Markhor is protected by local and international laws such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).