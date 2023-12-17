Ex-Punjab governor Sardar Latif Khosa joins PTI ahead of elections

LAHORE – Former governor and disgruntled PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa, after months of anticipation and media reports, on Sunday finally joined beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Khosa, 77, jumped ship from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) months after his membership was suspended for representing Imran Khan in Supreme Court. The senior lawyer turned politician was issued a show-cause notice for defending head of another political party without prior approval of party leadership.
In a press conference in the provincial capital, Khosa announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and revealed that he did this at desire of Imran Khan, the former premier who remained in jail since early August.
آج میں تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت کا اعلان کرتا ہوں۔ لطیف کھوسہ pic.twitter.com/5p0YfiouMz— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 17, 2023
Khosa also linked his entry to join the dissent party to larger interest of the nation and democracy, and mentioned raising his voice strongly for the truth.
Hoping that politics of hatred would end in the coming time, a new PTI member said Pakistan’s Constitution is a civil agreement that has characteristics of all welfare states. He said the state and the country suffered whenever the Constitution was deviated from.
He termed the Constitution the only solution for everything if it is implemented in its true spirit, saying the idea of Pakistan’s formation was given by lawyer, and was completed by another lawyer.
Khosa’s move raised eyebrows as he joined PTI at time when the former ruling party is facing exit of key leaders including Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, and Imran Ismail.
