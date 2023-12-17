No more leaves for govt employees as Pakistan gets ready for elections

ISLAMABAD – As the country of 240 million approaches its delayed elections, with voting scheduled for February 8, 2024, the political landscape is buzzing with activity, and the government institutions are doing preparations for smooth polling process.

Ahead of the elections, the federal government issued a circular, notifying that no employees of any state institution will leave the country during the winter vacation.

The circular has been sent to all departments across the regions. The new order ensures full compliance.

In a similar development, the Election Commission of Pakistan has restricted the registration and deletion of votes. ECP has also imposed a ban on leaves of its officers, other employees and returning officers.

ECP’s regional offices will remain open on Sunday for provision of voter lists and other material.

Election Commission further imposed a ban on transfers and postings of provincial and federal government employees.

Earlier this week, ECP also issued an election schedule for the February 8 general elections, and imposed ban on the registration of new votes, deletion, change, and correction of votes in electoral rolls.