Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here

According to an official document on Sunday, the price of 50kg of urea has reached Rs5,550, which has caused a sharp increase in fertiliser costs.

Last week, the fifty kilogramme urea bag saw an increase of Rs 171.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports that during the current week, the cost of urea bags increased by Rs 1,000 in Rawalpindi and Rs 651 in Hyderabad.

The cost of the urea bag increased by Rs 598 in Quetta, Rs 154 in Larkana, and Rs 100 in Multan.

Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar gave relevant departments instructions on December 11 to draft and submit an action plan as soon as possible to ensure a continuous supply of urea fertiliser on a priority basis.

He also ordered to ensure its availability to the farmers at government controlled rate and submit a report in this regard.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked the district administrations to take immediate action against the hoarders of the fertilizer, and identify and punish those responsible.

He said the government subsidy on urea fertilizer must reach the deserving farmers.