Search

Pakistan

Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here

Web Desk
05:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here
Source: File Photo

According to an official document on Sunday, the price of 50kg of urea has reached Rs5,550, which has caused a sharp increase in fertiliser costs.

Last week, the fifty kilogramme urea bag saw an increase of Rs 171.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports that during the current week, the cost of urea bags increased by Rs 1,000 in Rawalpindi and Rs 651 in Hyderabad.

The cost of the urea bag increased by Rs 598 in Quetta, Rs 154 in Larkana, and Rs 100 in Multan.

Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar gave relevant departments instructions on December 11 to draft and submit an action plan as soon as possible to ensure a continuous supply of urea fertiliser on a priority basis.

He also ordered to ensure its availability to the farmers at government controlled rate and submit a report in this regard.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked the district administrations to take immediate action against the hoarders of the fertilizer, and identify and punish those responsible.

He said the government subsidy on urea fertilizer must reach the deserving farmers.

Pakistan in talks With Azerbaijan, China, Russia to buy urea fertilizer for Rabi season

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan, US State Dept. mull flood preparedness, response plan for ...

04:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

No more leaves for govt employees as Pakistan gets ready for elections

04:04 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian ...

10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan expresses concerns over possession, use of modern weapons by ...

10:38 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir

04:27 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Has IMF asked Pakistan to raise taxes on salaried class?

Advertisement

Latest

05:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan, US State Dept. mull flood preparedness, response plan for Punjab

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: