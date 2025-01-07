Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Over 60 FIA officials named in Human Trafficking Ring that led to Greece Boat Tragedy

ISLAMABAD – The heart wrenching Greek Boat Tragedy exposed major human trafficking ring involving over sixty officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A report shared to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed large-scale human trafficking operation involving dozens of officials as investigation into tragic boat capsizing incident off the coast of southern Greece on June 14, 2023, and it raised serious concerns about the role of immigration officers at various exit points across the country – where thousands are desperately looking to escape.

The boat tragedy claimed lives of over 250 people, with 155 of the victims departing from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The inquiry has uncovered a major human trafficking network within the FIA, with 61 officials implicated in facilitating illegal migration.

The report said over 4,000 Pakistanis were sent to Greece, and many them lost the lives in three separate boat accidents.

The investigation also led to presentation of a final report recommending the dismissal of 38 FIA officials, with disciplinary actions already initiated against 21 implicated officers. The inquiry also raised questions about frequent departures to Libya, a war-torn country, which should have raised red flags among the immigration staff.

It was concluded that failure of supervisory officers to recognize the suspicious travel trends contributed to the continuation of these illegal activities.

The inquiry also recommended strict disciplinary action, including potential dismissal under the Civil Servants Efficiency & Discipline (E&D) Rules, 2020. The implicated officials have been issued show-cause notices, and failure to respond within 10 days will lead to formal disciplinary proceedings.

Pakistani survivors of Greece Boat tragedy narrate horror stories of Journey

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

