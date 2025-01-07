PSL 10 Draft: List of Foreign Stars, including David Warner, in Platinum Category

LAHORE – Celebrated international cricketers joined Pakistan Super League PSL 10 draft in platinum and diamond Categories.

The categories for foreign players in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 have been disclosed, with several big names.

Australia’s star players, including David Warner, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott, as well as New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, have been placed in the prestigious Platinum category for the PSL draft.

Other notable names like Mujeeb ur Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Kusal Mendis, and David Willey are also included in this category.

A total of 40 foreign players, including Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, and Alex Hales, will be available for selection in the Platinum category. However, only six foreign players are exclusively available for selection in this category.

After Platinum picks, players who are not selected will be available in the Diamond and Gold categories. Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has been placed in the Diamond category. In total, 87 foreign players will be available for the PSL draft under the Diamond category.

PSL 10 draft promises an exciting line-up of international talent, with teams eager to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.