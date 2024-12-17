Pakistani survivors of Greece Boat tragedy narrate horror stories of Journey

ISLAMABAD – Six Pakistanis died in boat tragedy off coast of Greece, and now survivors narrated ordeal they faced while illegally traveling out of the country.

The ill-fated wooden boat was carrying 83 Pakistanis along with other migrants and refugees, capsized near Greek island of Gavdos, Crete, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The survivors, mostly from the Punjab regions of Gujrat, Sialkot, and Kasur, have been rescued by a cargo ship after three agonizing days at sea.

The victims revealed that their journey started on 10 December when they left Pakistan for Libya, and endured intense hardships in Libya for up to two months, facing extreme conditions and uncertainty. On the 11th day, the migrants boarded overcrowded boat, hoping to reach better life in Europe. But instead, their voyage turned into a nightmare.

The boat’s engine was faulty, and the walkie-talkie wasn’t working. We had no way to communicate or get help,” one survivor said. “The conditions were unbearable. We were cramped, exhausted, and scared. We couldn’t even eat or drink properly.”

The survivors recounted how the boat started to take on water, and panic set in. “We didn’t even have basic necessities—no clothes, no shoes, and no mobile phones. After the boat capsized, we thought we were going to die. It was only thanks to a cargo ship that came to our rescue,” another survivor shared tearfully.