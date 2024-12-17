Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistani survivors of Greece Boat tragedy narrate horror stories of Journey

Pakistani Survivors Of Greece Boat Tragedy Narrate Horror Stories Of Journey

ISLAMABAD – Six Pakistanis died in boat tragedy off coast of Greece, and now survivors narrated ordeal they faced while illegally traveling out of the country.

The ill-fated wooden boat was carrying 83 Pakistanis along with other migrants and refugees, capsized near Greek island of Gavdos, Crete, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The survivors, mostly from the Punjab regions of Gujrat, Sialkot, and Kasur, have been rescued by a cargo ship after three agonizing days at sea.

The victims revealed that their journey started on 10 December when they left Pakistan for Libya, and endured intense hardships in Libya for up to two months, facing extreme conditions and uncertainty. On the 11th day, the migrants boarded overcrowded boat, hoping to reach better life in Europe. But instead, their voyage turned into a nightmare.

The boat’s engine was faulty, and the walkie-talkie wasn’t working. We had no way to communicate or get help,” one survivor said. “The conditions were unbearable. We were cramped, exhausted, and scared. We couldn’t even eat or drink properly.”

The survivors recounted how the boat started to take on water, and panic set in. “We didn’t even have basic necessities—no clothes, no shoes, and no mobile phones. After the boat capsized, we thought we were going to die. It was only thanks to a cargo ship that came to our rescue,” another survivor shared tearfully.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed six Pakistani deaths in Greek boat tragedy, with 47 survivors rescued. The number of missing individuals is still unclear. Survivors, currently in refugee camps in Greece, are awaiting assistance.

Pakistani government is working with Greek officials for survivor care and repatriation of the deceased, while a helpline has been set up for families. The tragedy has sparked calls for safer migration routes and increased international support for refugees.

Four Pakistanis died in Greece boat incidents: FO

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 17 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.6 279.30
EUR Euro 290 292.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348.5 352
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 177.75 180
BHD Bahrain Dinar 734.65 742.65
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.86 1.92
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.85 906.35
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 718.85 727.35
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.99 206.99
SEK Swedish Krona 25.04 25.34
CHF Swiss Franc 311.35 314.15
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search