How many Pakistanis are using social media in 2024? Check latest stats from PTA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed latest social media stats as millions in Pakistan engage online for work and leisure.

The latest numbers from telecom authority show big surge in users across major social platforms. According to a report by PTA, Facebook continues to lead with a user base of 60.4 million in South Asian nation. Among these users, 76pc are male and 24pc are female. The report indicates a growing trend in social media consumption, with a clear gender-based difference in usage patterns.

Video streaming platform YouTube remains second most popular platform, reaching 71.7 million by January 2024. The platform has a higher proportion of male users, with 72% of the audience being men and 28% women.

TikTok, despite facing regulatory challenges in the past, remains a significant platform in Pakistan, with 54.4 million users recorded in the latest statistics. The male-dominated platform has 78% male users and 22% female users.

Instagram follows with 17.3 million users by January 2024, where 64pc of users are male and 36pc are female, as per PTA data.

These figures shows growing influence of social media in second biggest Islamic nation, with trend continuing to expand as more people across the country engage with these platforms daily. The PTA’s report also highlights the increasing role of digital media in shaping public opinion and interaction in Pakistan.