When will social media apps, internet services be fully restored in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Users in Pakistan are experiencing disruption in social media applications, including WhatsApp and Instagram, and mobile internet services for nearly month with reasons are still unclear.
However, media reports have cleared the situation to somehow as it claimed that the social media apps and mobile internet services were dead slow due to second trial of the firewall installation.
The second trial was completed successful as firewall has been installed on internet service providers in the country.
Reports claimed that the social media apps and internet services were downed intentionally to complete the firewall installation process.
The firewall, which is equipped with Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), aims at curbing the anti-state content threatening national security. It will also be used to block such content.
As the installation process has been completed, the social media app, and mobile data services will be fully restored in two or three days.
The disruption has served blow to freelancers, online businesses, ecommerce, delivery and ride services across the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
