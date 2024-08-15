When will social media apps, internet services be fully restored in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Users in Pakistan are experiencing disruption in social media applications, including WhatsApp and Instagram, and mobile internet services for nearly month with reasons are still unclear.

However, media reports have cleared the situation to somehow as it claimed that the social media apps and mobile internet services were dead slow due to second trial of the firewall installation.

The second trial was completed successful as firewall has been installed on internet service providers in the country.

Reports claimed that the social media apps and internet services were downed intentionally to complete the firewall installation process.

The firewall, which is equipped with Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), aims at curbing the anti-state content threatening national security. It will also be used to block such content.

As the installation process has been completed, the social media app, and mobile data services will be fully restored in two or three days.

The disruption has served blow to freelancers, online businesses, ecommerce, delivery and ride services across the country.