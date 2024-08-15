Search

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

05:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Gaza

GAZA -  The death toll in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has exceeded 40,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The conflict, now in its 11th month, has also resulted in 92,401 injuries and displaced over 85 percent of Gaza's population, as reported by the ministry.

The relentless Israeli offensive, which began after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, has led to widespread destruction and loss of life. The attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages, of which 111 remain in captivity, according to Israeli authorities.

The conflict has sparked a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes, often fleeing multiple times to escape the intense bombardment and ground assaults. The situation is exacerbated by the destruction of infrastructure, including sanitation systems, leading to severe public health risks.

The bombardment has severely impacted civilian areas, with hospitals, schools, and residential buildings being among the targets. Entire families have been wiped out, and with cemeteries often inaccessible, many are forced to bury their dead wherever possible, including backyards and roadsides.

Israeli officials have stated that their military operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas, which they accuse of using civilian areas as shields and building tunnel networks beneath them. The Israeli military claims that around 15,000 Hamas fighters have been killed, although this figure has not been independently verified.

In the broader regional context, the conflict has heightened fears of an escalation, with daily exchanges of fire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli forces along their border. Over 500 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, including civilians, Hezbollah members, and fighters from other militant groups. In Israel, the conflict has claimed the lives of 22 soldiers and 24 civilians.

The ongoing violence has also led to a devastating famine risk in Gaza, with more than 495,000 people expected to face extreme hunger in the coming months, as per the latest reports by global hunger assessment authorities.

As international mediators continue their efforts to broker a ceasefire, the situation on the ground remains dire, with the humanitarian toll rising by the day.

05:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

