Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

GAZA - The death toll in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has exceeded 40,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The conflict, now in its 11th month, has also resulted in 92,401 injuries and displaced over 85 percent of Gaza's population, as reported by the ministry.

The relentless Israeli offensive, which began after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, has led to widespread destruction and loss of life. The attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages, of which 111 remain in captivity, according to Israeli authorities.

The conflict has sparked a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes, often fleeing multiple times to escape the intense bombardment and ground assaults. The situation is exacerbated by the destruction of infrastructure, including sanitation systems, leading to severe public health risks.

The bombardment has severely impacted civilian areas, with hospitals, schools, and residential buildings being among the targets. Entire families have been wiped out, and with cemeteries often inaccessible, many are forced to bury their dead wherever possible, including backyards and roadsides.

Israeli officials have stated that their military operations are aimed at eliminating Hamas, which they accuse of using civilian areas as shields and building tunnel networks beneath them. The Israeli military claims that around 15,000 Hamas fighters have been killed, although this figure has not been independently verified.

In the broader regional context, the conflict has heightened fears of an escalation, with daily exchanges of fire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israeli forces along their border. Over 500 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, including civilians, Hezbollah members, and fighters from other militant groups. In Israel, the conflict has claimed the lives of 22 soldiers and 24 civilians.

The ongoing violence has also led to a devastating famine risk in Gaza, with more than 495,000 people expected to face extreme hunger in the coming months, as per the latest reports by global hunger assessment authorities.

As international mediators continue their efforts to broker a ceasefire, the situation on the ground remains dire, with the humanitarian toll rising by the day.