Search

World

Sigh of relief for Gazans as Hamas-Israel truce takes place

07:25 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Sigh of relief for Gazans as Hamas-Israel truce takes place
Source: UN website

GAZA – The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect today (Friday), marking the first pause in Israel’s massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip following October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

The holdup came after weeks of talks involving Israel, Palestinian fighting group, Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The four-day break in fighting to be accompanied by release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and 50 Israeli hostages. 

It also offers an opportunity for aid to filter into the war-ravaged enclave where nearly 15,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing, including more than 6,000 children.

Trucks with relief supplies continued to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Friday after the entry into force of a four-day pause in fighting, UN humanitarians said.

UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva that the hope regarding the agreement between Israel and Hamas announced earlier this week is “that the pause is respected, that it enables us to reach the people who need us and that it will be extended into an actual humanitarian ceasefire in the long run”.

“We hope the agreement… will bring respite to the people of Gaza and Israel and some relief to the hostages and detainees who will be released, and to their families,” Mr. Laerke said.

Over 1.7 million people in Gaza are estimated to be internally displaced and about one million of them are staying in more than 150 UNRWA shelters across the Strip. 

Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen seized around 240 hostages during unprecedented raids into southern Israel on October 7 which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The attack prompted a relentless Israeli campaign of bombing and a ground offensive in Hamas-run Gaza.

Pakistan PM calls for immediate stop to ‘holocaust’ of Palestinian children in Gaza

Facebook Comments

World

04:04 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Breaking: Emirates suspends all flights to Israel

11:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Israeli citizen seen doing 'witchcraft' on Hamas leaders

09:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Israel-Hamas truce, hostage release delayed as Gaza bombing ...

09:22 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Israel says release of hostages under truce with Hamas delayed

07:24 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal

09:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Israel, Hamas agree to Qatar-mediated ceasefire in exchange for ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:00 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Imad Wasim bids farewell to international cricket

Horoscope

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: