Pakistan PM calls for immediate stop to ‘holocaust’ of Palestinian children in Gaza

05:01 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday called for an immediate stop to brutal killing of children in Gaza by Israeli forces, calling it “holocaust of Palestinian children”.

The premier was addressing a ceremony in connection with World Children's Day being observed today under the theme, "For Every Child, Every Right".

“We are ashamed in front of the Gaza children that we are seeing their holocaust,” he said, adding: “We are trying along with our global partners from the platform of OIC and others to pressurise the western hemisphere led by the United States that some sort of sanity must prevail”. 

He stressed that this war should be stopped and the cessation of violence is an immediate target. Hitting out at Israel, he said military did not kill the innocent children. 

He said the Pakistani government remained steadfast in its dedication to upholding the UN convention on the rights of the child. 

“By empowering our children and advocating for their rights, we are building a stronger and more equitable society where they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the nation,” state broadcaster reported. 

Meanwhile, the prime minister launched Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery App (ZARRA), a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children.

The App will allow users to upload a photo of the child, provide information about the child's disappearance, and share the alert with others.

The App, which is connected with all the police stations in the country, will also allow users to track the progress of the investigation and receive updates on the child's status.

The health ministry in the besieged enclave of Gaza said more than 4,000 children have so far been killed by Israeli forces since the launched the massive airstrikes in response to Hamas-led attack in Israel last month. Overall death toll in the region has crossed 11,000, reports said. 

No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000

