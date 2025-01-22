Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

FIA enhances vigilance at immigration checkposts to curb human trafficking

Fia Enhances Vigilance At Immigration Checkposts To Curb Human Trafficking

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a rare advisory, asking its officials of the immigration department to strictly monitor the passengers at airports in order to tackle increasing human trafficking in the country.

They have been directed to exercise extra vigilance while clearing the passengers of aged between 15 and 40 before they board the planes. The advisory also called for stricter monitoring of young passengers travelling via two specific airlines, including Ethiopian Airlines.

The immigration officials have also been directed to implement improved system for screening of passengers travelling to Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya, Iran, Mauritania, Iraq, Turkiye, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kyrgyzstan.

As per the advisory, Pakistani citizens mostly used 15 countries as transit points for human smuggling to Europe.

The advisory was issued after reviewing movement of passengers on visit, tourism, religious, or educational visas to these 15 countries

The immigration officials have also been directed to ensure strict profiling of passengers residing in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Bhimber, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad and Sheikhupura.

It said all documents, including return tickets, hotel bookings, of such passengers should be thoroughly scrutinized, adding that interviews should also be conducted to ascertain the financial arrangements of suspicious passengers.

The FIA has directed all immigration officers to maintain the record of all such cases and share it with headquarters.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search