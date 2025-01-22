Two Pakistan stars make it to top 10 of ICC rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and bowler Noman Ali registered big gains as they made it into the top 10 rankings of their respective disciplines following their impressive performance in first Test match against West Indies.

The Pakistani pair is big movers in the newly updated ICC Men’s Test Rankings.

The pair set up Pakistan’s 127-run win over the West Indies, which has the hosts ahead 1-0 in the two-Test series.

Saud Shakeel (753 ratings points) scored 84 in the first innings, climbing three Rankings spots to 8th on the batting list, moving above Steve Smith (746, 9th) and Rishabh Pant (739, 10th).

England duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876) remain the world’s top two Test batters, ahead of New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson (867).

Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate as the undisputed No. 1 bowler with a career-best points tally of 908. Australia’s Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (837) round out the top three.

Meanwhile, Noman Ali (761) breaks into the top 10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan.

Other notable movers include Pakistan’s Sajid Khan (621), who climbed 18 places to No. 23 after his standout performance in Pakistan’s victory in the first Test. Jomel Warrican (521) snapped a 10-wicket haul in the same match, and jumped 12 spots to No. 41 in the rankings.