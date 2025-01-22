Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices in Pakistan increase massively – on 22 January 2025

Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up significantly on Wednesday as it maintained its gaining streak for third consecutive day.

According to Sarafa Association, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs4,250 in local market where it has settled at Rs287,450 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs246,440 after registering gains of Rs3,642.

The bullion rates also increased in international market where the precious commodity was traded at $2,751 per ounce after moving up by $40.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today January 22

Latest per tola gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs287,450 while 10-gram is being sold for Rs246,440 today on January 22, 2025.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs283,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 242,798 in domestic market.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,372 and Rs 2,890 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index has lost over 700 points during intraday trading.

Till 2:20 pm, the current index stands at 114,317.99 points as compared to previous close of 115,042.25 points.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search