Gold prices in Pakistan increase massively – on 22 January 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up significantly on Wednesday as it maintained its gaining streak for third consecutive day.

According to Sarafa Association, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs4,250 in local market where it has settled at Rs287,450 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs246,440 after registering gains of Rs3,642.

The bullion rates also increased in international market where the precious commodity was traded at $2,751 per ounce after moving up by $40.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan today January 22

Latest per tola gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs287,450 while 10-gram is being sold for Rs246,440 today on January 22, 2025.

A day earlier, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs283,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 242,798 in domestic market.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,372 and Rs 2,890 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index has lost over 700 points during intraday trading.

Till 2:20 pm, the current index stands at 114,317.99 points as compared to previous close of 115,042.25 points.