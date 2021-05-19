Saudi Arabia likely to resume oil supply on deferred payments to Pakistan: Fawad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will receive oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia in the near future, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.
The ruling party member while speaking about the development said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to the kingdom, had made a request to Saudi authorities to resume the supply of oil to Pakistan on deferred payments for an extended period.
Ch. Further added that the exact details of the accord will be known later when there is a formal agreement between the two sides. ‘it's almost done’, he added.
Budget makers for the next fiscal year will get relief in the wake of an agreement with the Kingdom for the resumption of the Saudi Oil Facility from the three-to-five-year period.
Meanwhile, the development surfaced when the south Asian country is negotiating with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) to ensure not to burden its masses by increasing taxes and hiking power tariffs again to repay loans.
Pakistani companies come forward to develop Reko ... 10:59 PM | 17 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD — A consortium of Pakistani companies has submitted a proposal to the Balochistan government to develop ...
Earlier, the Kingdom had powered Pakistan with a $6 billion financial package, including $3 billion deposits into the State Bank of Pakistan, and the remaining $3 billion for oil facility on deferred payment on an annual basis.
The previous oil facility from Kingdom was signed for three years during the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan. This whole facility would be ended in the fourth year upon the maturity of getting oil for the third year.
Fuel adjustment: Nepra decreases power tariff by ... 03:53 PM | 7 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday announced reduction in fuel ...
- Israeli airstrikes demolish Gaza’s only Covid19 laboratory02:22 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Saudi Arabia likely to resume oil supply on deferred payments to ...01:55 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Man United's Pogba, Diallo find support after showing solidarity with ...01:40 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Received death threats after South Africa's 2011 World Cup exit: Faf ...01:28 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Mayra Zulfiqar shot twice and strangled, reveals post-mortem report01:22 PM | 19 May, 2021
- Minal Khan shares Baat Pakki pics with fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram08:44 PM | 18 May, 2021
-
- Kangana Ranaut posts a cryptic note after testing negative for ...07:31 PM | 18 May, 2021
-
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021