Ghana Ali trolled for marrying ‘millionaire old man’

Actress Ghana Ali recently married in an intimate ceremony and seemed like she is living a fairytale, as the newlyweds were spotted beaming in the clicks circulating on the internet.

Soon after the pictures go viral, netizens had a lot to say about the couple. While the majority found them cute and wished them a happy married life, some felt that the Saraab star's husband was too fat or old for her.

Yet, it seems like everything is not gold and glitters with claim surfacing that Ghana's husband, who is a millionaire from Karachi, is already married and have a son.

The shocking claims about Ghana's husband came from a Facebook user named Syed Ubaid who posted the details of Ghana's husband Umair with the pictures of his first wife.

“It is really shocking and appalling to see what rich powerful men of our society are capable of doing! The so-called millionaire boss of Karachi Mr. Umair can be seen below with his wife and son and how within 2 months his wife’s world came crashing down when he started an affair with the famous actress Ghana Ali! Pictures are circulating today of Umairs marriage with Ghana Ali over the internet whereas his first wife and son had no idea this was going on. Is It even legal to marry a second wife without leaving the first?”

Netizens are calling Ghana Ali a home wrecker for marrying a man who already has a wife and a son. Umair has been married to his first wife for 5 years and also has a son.

The explosive revealtion has created havoc as questions poured from the Rangreza star's admirers.Ghana Ali is yet to publicly comment on the matter.