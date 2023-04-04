Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan

Fiza Ali and Sami Khan are two prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been a part of the industry for a considerable amount of time now, and have contributed to its growth and success.

Ali started her career as a model and actress, but later on diversified into singing and hosting. She has released several hit songs that have become fan favourites. Sami Khan, on the other hand, is one of the top-rated actors in the drama industry and has also ventured into film acting, with a few movies under his belt.

Despite being in different fields of entertainment, Fiza Ali and Sami Khan have worked together on many projects, including Ghaao and Sirat e Mustaqeem. This has resulted in a great professional camaraderie between the two stars, which is evident in their on-screen chemistry.

Recently, Fiza Ali appeared as a guest on Sami Khan's Ramadan transmission on PTV, where she shared some hilarious revelations about their work together. She recounted an incident where they were shooting for a drama and had gone to a Mazaar for the shoot. To their surprise, people at the Mazaar mistook their characters for real people and started gathering around them.

The situation became even more comical when the people started tying threads and praying for Fiza Ali to marry Sami Khan. Despite Sami's character in the drama being an anti-hero, people were still urging Fiza to marry him, making for a truly amusing situation.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in The Window, Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani and Grey. Meanwhile, Ali was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Nazdikiyan, Tapasya and Ishq Tera.