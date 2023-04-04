Search

Lifestyle

Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan

Web Desk 10:35 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan
Source: Instagram

Fiza Ali and Sami Khan are two prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been a part of the industry for a considerable amount of time now, and have contributed to its growth and success.

Ali started her career as a model and actress, but later on diversified into singing and hosting. She has released several hit songs that have become fan favourites. Sami Khan, on the other hand, is one of the top-rated actors in the drama industry and has also ventured into film acting, with a few movies under his belt.

Despite being in different fields of entertainment, Fiza Ali and Sami Khan have worked together on many projects, including Ghaao and Sirat e Mustaqeem. This has resulted in a great professional camaraderie between the two stars, which is evident in their on-screen chemistry.

Recently, Fiza Ali appeared as a guest on Sami Khan's Ramadan transmission on PTV, where she shared some hilarious revelations about their work together. She recounted an incident where they were shooting for a drama and had gone to a Mazaar for the shoot. To their surprise, people at the Mazaar mistook their characters for real people and started gathering around them.

The situation became even more comical when the people started tying threads and praying for Fiza Ali to marry Sami Khan. Despite Sami's character in the drama being an anti-hero, people were still urging Fiza to marry him, making for a truly amusing situation.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in The Window, Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani and Grey. Meanwhile, Ali was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Nazdikiyan, Tapasya and Ishq Tera.

Sami Khan, Madiha Imam gear up for upcoming project

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Aiman Khan reveals why she quit the showbiz industry

08:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan shares latest short film about marital depression

03:00 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Iman Aly speaks candidly about problems due to her disease

03:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

11:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: