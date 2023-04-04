Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan

Fiza Ali and Sami Khan are two prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been a part of the industry for a considerable amount of time now, and have contributed to its growth and success.
Ali started her career as a model and actress, but later on diversified into singing and hosting. She has released several hit songs that have become fan favourites. Sami Khan, on the other hand, is one of the top-rated actors in the drama industry and has also ventured into film acting, with a few movies under his belt.
Despite being in different fields of entertainment, Fiza Ali and Sami Khan have worked together on many projects, including Ghaao and Sirat e Mustaqeem. This has resulted in a great professional camaraderie between the two stars, which is evident in their on-screen chemistry.
Recently, Fiza Ali appeared as a guest on Sami Khan's Ramadan transmission on PTV, where she shared some hilarious revelations about their work together. She recounted an incident where they were shooting for a drama and had gone to a Mazaar for the shoot. To their surprise, people at the Mazaar mistook their characters for real people and started gathering around them.
The situation became even more comical when the people started tying threads and praying for Fiza Ali to marry Sami Khan. Despite Sami's character in the drama being an anti-hero, people were still urging Fiza to marry him, making for a truly amusing situation.
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in The Window, Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani and Grey. Meanwhile, Ali was recently seen in Kaaf Kangana, Nazdikiyan, Tapasya and Ishq Tera.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
