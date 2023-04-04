Search

Lifestyle

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’
Source: Twitter

Amid escalating tensions with the incumbent rulers, Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been featured on the cover of the American publication TIME.

"Imran Khan has been ousted from the government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains the most popular politician in Pakistan."  

Exactly one year ago, Imran Khan was removed from his position in a no-confidence vote by the parliament. Since then, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has been demanding prompt elections, while exerting pressure on the current administration through periodic rallies across the nation that attract thousands of his supporters.

Last year, Imran Khan organized two lengthy marches to demand early elections, but during one of them, he was targeted for assassination in November, which only further incensed his supporters. Khan has accused his rivals, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, of carrying out the attack.

Despite being disqualified by the election commission and facing over a hundred cases related to allegations of corruption, sedition, blasphemy and terrorism, Khan remains the most popular politician in Pakistan. His die-hard supporters are willing to take to the streets at his call, and he continues to hold periodic rallies across the country to put pressure on the current administration. Despite the obstacles he has faced, Khan's popularity and influence show no signs of waning.

Imran Khan raises human rights violation issue in meeting with British High Commissioner

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan

10:35 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Aiman Khan reveals why she quit the showbiz industry

08:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan shares latest short film about marital depression

03:00 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

French minister stirs controversy with Playboy magazine cover

11:57 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

11:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: