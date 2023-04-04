Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

Amid escalating tensions with the incumbent rulers, Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been featured on the cover of the American publication TIME.

"Imran Khan has been ousted from the government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains the most popular politician in Pakistan."

Imran Khan has been ousted from government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains the most popular politician in Pakistan. In an exclusive interview, the former Prime Minister shares how he hopes to return to power https://t.co/drxMdSIQbO pic.twitter.com/PQ0Qh3DdIg — TIME (@TIME) April 4, 2023

Exactly one year ago, Imran Khan was removed from his position in a no-confidence vote by the parliament. Since then, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has been demanding prompt elections, while exerting pressure on the current administration through periodic rallies across the nation that attract thousands of his supporters.

Last year, Imran Khan organized two lengthy marches to demand early elections, but during one of them, he was targeted for assassination in November, which only further incensed his supporters. Khan has accused his rivals, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, of carrying out the attack.

Despite being disqualified by the election commission and facing over a hundred cases related to allegations of corruption, sedition, blasphemy and terrorism, Khan remains the most popular politician in Pakistan. His die-hard supporters are willing to take to the streets at his call, and he continues to hold periodic rallies across the country to put pressure on the current administration. Despite the obstacles he has faced, Khan's popularity and influence show no signs of waning.