Former US President Donald Trump arrested in New York

Former US president Donald Trump was formally arrested after his arrival at a New York courthouse where he will become the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, entered a Manhattan courtroom to be formally charged on Tuesday as his supporters noisily rallied outside.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, 76 years old Trump showed little emotion on his face as he waved to a crowd outside the courthouse after he was driven in a motorcade from his New York residence at Trump Tower.

