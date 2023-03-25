Pakistan Day Parade cancelled after delay amid inclement weather

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day Parade has been cancelled amid stormy weather in the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

In a statement, Aiwan-e-Sadar confirmed that Pakistan Day Parade has been cancelled, days after the event was postponed to March 25. No reason was stated for the cancellation of the event.

The military parade was scheduled to be held at the President House parking, as armed forces join the government’s austerity drive amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The main feature of Pakistan Day was a military parade in which contingents of the armed forces and other security forces marched while fighter jets presented aerobatic manoeuvres.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.