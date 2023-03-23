Pakistan Day parade rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather

Search

Pakistan

23 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day Parade has been rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports in local media suggest the parade, which was slated to be held at the President House today, would now be held on March 25 (Saturday).

Pakistani armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade but this year, Army decided to hold the annual parade on a limited scale in light of the government’s austerity drive that aims at averting the economic crisis.

The country of over 220 million has been reeling under a massive economic crisis with the local currency touching a historic low, while foreign exchange reserve and decades-high inflation.

Despite the rescheduling of the parade, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity, and a strong defense.

10:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

