PM Shehbaz lays stress on adherence to principles of unity to cope with ongoing challenges

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again laid stress on adherence to the principles of unity and vowed to wage struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers on Pakistan Day.

In his message on Pakistan Day, the premier said our country came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and the future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

Sharif said he has no doubt that the South Asian nation is destined to achieve great heights. However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose, and pledge to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He called March 23 an epoch-making day in national history that reminded them of their past, invited them to ponder over the present state of affairs, and inspired them to build a prosperous future. PM paid tribute to the sacrifices of the founding fathers, saying they should not lose sight of the challenges staring them in the face.

The press release shared by PM house further quoting PM said that it took them back to 1940 when Muslims of the subcontinent approved a resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland they could call their own under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He further paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for a relentless struggle to translate the dream of Allama Iqbal into reality, calling the establishment of Pakistan a miracle of the 20th century.

“Let us use this day to introspect and hold ourselves to account. Only those nations that are capable of analyzing their past, learning from their mistakes, and making amends can achieve true glory,” PM said.