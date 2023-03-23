Pakistan Air Force contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal on Pakistan Day

LAHORE – Pakistan Air Force on Thursday took over guard duties at the mausoleum of National Poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal from Rangers on Pakistan Day.
Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, air officer commanding Central PAF Airmen Academy, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.
A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal.
Pakistan Day is being celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor. The daylong celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.
The day is celebrated to mark Lahore Resolution on March 23 every year. Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, is a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state.
Pakistan Day will be a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on all the main government and private buildings of the country. State broadcaster and mainstream media will air special programs and documentaries while newspapers will publish special supplements in connection with the Day.
Masses all over the country will renew the pledge to work hard in their respective fields for progress, peace, and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for defense and protection of the motherland.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
