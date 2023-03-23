Pakistan Air Force contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal on Pakistan Day

LAHORE – Pakistan Air Force on Thursday took over guard duties at the mausoleum of National Poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal from Rangers on Pakistan Day.

Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, air officer commanding Central PAF Airmen Academy, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal.

Pakistan Day is being celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor. The daylong celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim World.

The day is celebrated to mark Lahore Resolution on March 23 every year. Lahore Resolution, also known as Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, is a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent state.

Pakistan Day will be a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on all the main government and private buildings of the country. State broadcaster and mainstream media will air special programs and documentaries while newspapers will publish special supplements in connection with the Day.

Masses all over the country will renew the pledge to work hard in their respective fields for progress, peace, and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for defense and protection of the motherland.