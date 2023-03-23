US President Joe Biden remembers Pakistan, other disaster-hit nations in his Ramadan message

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden extended wishes to Muslims across the world at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Biden and the first lady extend best wishes to Muslim communities across the globe and as on the start of Ramadan, a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship, and growth.

Washington reaffirmed its support to Muslims suffering devastation including those living in Turkiye and Syria, and with the Pakistani people who are still dealing with the aftermath of last summer’s catastrophic quake.

Jill and I wish Muslim communities here at home and around the world a blessed and prosperous month.



Ramadan Kareem! pic.twitter.com/YAC2eHXePa — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2023

US President said he stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression and other communities facing persecution around the world.

The statement further mentioned that the US honored Muslim communities across the nation that have been part of the story since our founding. Muslim Americans continue to strengthen our nation’s diverse tapestry generation after generation and let us join together across cultures and faiths and renew our commitment to creating a more equal, more just, more tolerant, and more compassionate nation, it further added.