Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as first Muslim American federal judge
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as first Muslim American federal judge
Share

WASHINGTON – A Pakistani-American man has been nominated by US President Joe Biden a for the position of a federal judge on the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If confirmed, Zahid Quraishi will be the first Muslim American to serve as a federal district judge.

Quraishi hails from New Jersey and has been a magistrate for three years.

Quraishi was appointed in 2019 to be a magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey by the judges he now seeks to join on the bench. He is of Pakistani descent and got his law degree from Rutgers Law School, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

An army veteran, Quraishi was a military prosecutor with the JAG Corps and did deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2006, according to his Rutgers bio page.

He later worked with the Department of Homeland Security then served as a federal prosecutor in the District of New Jersey.

More From This Category
Nike sues 'Satan Shoes' manufacturer over public ...
11:28 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Mafia fugitive caught after appearing in YouTube ...
10:59 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 78 new deaths, 4757 fresh cases ...
08:35 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Meet the crew who unblocked giant ship from Suez ...
11:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Stray leopard beaten to death by locals in ...
10:58 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Chinese, Canadian and EU envoys call on Pakistan ...
10:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first step in Showbiz
09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr