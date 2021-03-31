Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as first Muslim American federal judge

WASHINGTON – A Pakistani-American man has been nominated by US President Joe Biden a for the position of a federal judge on the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If confirmed, Zahid Quraishi will be the first Muslim American to serve as a federal district judge.

Quraishi hails from New Jersey and has been a magistrate for three years.

Quraishi was appointed in 2019 to be a magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey by the judges he now seeks to join on the bench. He is of Pakistani descent and got his law degree from Rutgers Law School, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

An army veteran, Quraishi was a military prosecutor with the JAG Corps and did deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2006, according to his Rutgers bio page.

He later worked with the Department of Homeland Security then served as a federal prosecutor in the District of New Jersey.