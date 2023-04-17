First robotic surgery at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is ‘a gamechanger’

LAHORE – In a first, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has achieved a key milestone by performing a successful robotic surgery of a patient.

It has become the first hospital to perform robotic surgery in the Punjab health sector. It was conducted under the supervision of a team led by Dr Nadeem bin Nusrat and comprising Dr Mohammad Rehan and Dr Riaz Hussain. They were also assisted by CMR surgical teams from Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.

A spokesperson of the institute has termed it a game changer development, adding that the female patient was discharged from the hospital after a few hours of the surgery.

Chairman Board of Governors Professor Saeed Akhtar has felicitated the team on achieving the milestone. The spokesperson said that over 400 liver and 500 kidney related surgeries had been performed by the PKLI.