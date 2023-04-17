Haier, being a leading appliances brand, aims to create better living opportunities for people through inspired living. To play a sustainable role in society, Haier has introduced Pakistan’s largest refrigerators with Twin Inverter technology.

Time and time again, Haier proves that it is the only brand that addresses the needs of consumers, making it the comfortable market leader. Haier's new Twin Inverter+ Refrigerator Series in Pakistan comes with a number of technologically advanced features, which undoubtedly make it a 'Real Freshness Leader'.

Haier Twin Inverter+ Real Freshness Leader

The Twin Inverter+ series refrigerator is a unique appliance that stands out from conventional refrigerators which do not have the technology to keep food fresh for a long time. The Haier Twin Inverter+ offers 2 times more freshness, thanks to its innovative design. Its large capacity and Twin Turbo fans technology make it an exceptional addition to Pakistan's home appliance industry.

Twin Inverter Technology

The Twin Inverter Technology of this Refrigerator has played a pivotal role in its remarkable success. Its compressor can be tailored to meet the demand, thereby maintaining a consistent temperature in both the refrigerator and freezer compartments. This technology not only saves electricity but also ensures a tranquil environment with its low-noise compressor, making it an excellent addition to any home.

Twin Turbo Fans Technology

What sets this refrigerator apart from others on the market is its advanced Twin Turbo Fans Technology. Equipped with one fan in the freezer portion and another in the fridge portion, it delivers rapid cooling and freezing while incorporating advanced A.SPE sterilization technology. This is the first refrigerator in Pakistan's direct cool category to feature a fan in the freezer section, making it a trailblazer in the industry.

HCS Technology

One of the biggest reasons behind its trend is its Humidity Control System (HCS,) which maintains more than 90% of humidity, which keeps the food fresh for a longer period of time.

Digital Control System

The Digital Control System (DCS) is another highly coveted feature that allows users to have full control over their appliances, enabling them to adjust the temperature to their precise specifications. This level of customization ensures that the refrigerator is optimized for their specific needs, making it a top choice for those who value flexibility and convenience.

Less than 1 Unit of Electricity Consumption

The Twin Inverter+ series only consumes 1 unit in 1 day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

4-Temperature Sensor

The DCS is synced to 4-temperature sensors 1st Sensor is in the top hinge refrigerator, 2nd in the freezer portion, 3rd Sensor is in the refrigerator compartment and 4th sensor is attached to the compressor. These all sensors help to seamlessly maintain precise temperature & can sense the temperature of the room in real-time.

A. SPE Sterilization

It's advanced A.SPE sterilization technology effectively eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, keeping your fruits and vegetables 2 times fresher and preserving their original taste. This is a level of freshness and quality that surpasses other refrigerators on the market, making it the top choice for those who prioritize healthy living and exceptional taste.

Operation 105V-260V

No more voltage worries with the Twin Inverter+ Series Refrigerators! Operating on a wide voltage range, you can rest assured that voltage fluctuations in your household will no longer be a concern.

For a stylish and functional addition to your home that ensures your edibles stay fresh, head to the Haier store today. With Haier Refrigerators, you can be sure you're making a smart choice for a smart home. So why wait? Bring one home today!

