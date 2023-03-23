Landmark resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day

WASHINGTON – In a landmark development in the history of Islamabad and Washington, a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day.
Congressman Jamaal Bowman presented the resolution in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday in another bid to further strengthen relations between the two countries.
The resolution stated that Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all US residents can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage while fostering an appreciation for the ancient culture among future generations.
It further maintained that it is proper and desirable for Washington to recognize and pay tribute to those who promote ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity which strengthens the fabric of the communities of the US.
Message of Congressman Jamaal Bowman for the people of Pakistan to mark “Pakistan Day” and Ramazan-ul-Mubarak @Masood__Khan @PakinUSA @RepBowman#PakistanDay2023 pic.twitter.com/lJRk9xmiT8— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 23, 2023
On the development, Pakistan’s envoy to the US Masood Khan hailed Congressman Bowman for his initiative as it could further strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides and aimed at bringing the people of both sides closer.
Recognizing March 23 as Pakistan Day depicts the significance of bilateral ties and a desire to further strengthen relations.
Congressman Bowman called it a matter of an honor for him to have introduced the resolution. He felt proud to stand with Pakistani people who are dealing with catastrophes that we have not seen in history.
Bowman further congratulated Pakistan nation and the commencement of the month of Holy Ramadan and conveyed his message of Peace and love to the people of Pakistan”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.