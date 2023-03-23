Landmark resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day

WASHINGTON – In a landmark development in the history of Islamabad and Washington, a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives to designate 23 March as Pakistan Day.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman presented the resolution in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday in another bid to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The resolution stated that Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all US residents can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage while fostering an appreciation for the ancient culture among future generations.

It further maintained that it is proper and desirable for Washington to recognize and pay tribute to those who promote ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity which strengthens the fabric of the communities of the US.

On the development, Pakistan’s envoy to the US Masood Khan hailed Congressman Bowman for his initiative as it could further strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides and aimed at bringing the people of both sides closer.

Recognizing March 23 as Pakistan Day depicts the significance of bilateral ties and a desire to further strengthen relations.

Congressman Bowman called it a matter of an honor for him to have introduced the resolution. He felt proud to stand with Pakistani people who are dealing with catastrophes that we have not seen in history.

Bowman further congratulated Pakistan nation and the commencement of the month of Holy Ramadan and conveyed his message of Peace and love to the people of Pakistan”