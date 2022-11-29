Mobile phone service partly suspended in Rawalpindi amid Army's change of command ceremony
Mobile phone service in selected areas of the garrison city of Rawalpindi remain partly suspended as a security measure during the Change of Command ceremony.
Reports in local media suggest that Metro bus services also remain suspended till 3 pm today (Tuesday).
The change of command ceremony of the Pakistan Army is being held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the command stick to the newly appointed Army chief General Asim Munir shortly.
