Mobile phone service partly suspended in Rawalpindi amid Army's change of command ceremony
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Mobile phone service partly suspended in Rawalpindi amid Army's change of command ceremony
Source: Screengrabs
Share

Mobile phone service in selected areas of the garrison city of Rawalpindi remain partly suspended as a security measure during the Change of Command ceremony.

Reports in local media suggest that Metro bus services also remain suspended till 3 pm today (Tuesday).

The change of command ceremony of the Pakistan Army is being held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the command stick to the newly appointed Army chief General Asim Munir shortly.

LIVE: Pakistan Army's change of command ceremony ... 09:54 AM | 29 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will handover Pakistan Army's command to ...

More From This Category
Hina Rabbani Khar leads Pakistan’s high-level ...
10:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Timeline of the Pakistan Army Generals during ...
10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
LIVE: Gen Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's ...
09:54 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed resigns a day ...
09:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Security forces kill 10 militants including TTP ...
09:13 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
PIA to operate third direct flight to China from ...
09:41 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video
11:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr