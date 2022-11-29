7th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship inaugurated
11:59 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
7th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship inaugurated
LAHORE – The 7th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis  Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Lahore Gymkhana Mall Road Lahore on Monday.

Kh.Tariq Rahim graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here. Kh Tariq Rahim was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a men’s singles and boys u-18 matches  and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match.

Total 10 matches were played  on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

Tournament Director  Waqar Nisar  along with top national players and their families were also present on the occasion.

Results

Men's Singles 1st Round:

Men's Singles:

Aqeel khan beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-4,6-3

Muhammad Abid beat Hamid Israr 6-3,6-0

Muzamil Murtaza beat Kashif Rehmat 6-2,6-3

Yousaf Khalil beat Israr Gul 6-2,6-2

Boys U-18:

Mahatir Muhammad beat  Muhammad Salar 6-2,6-3

Ahtesham Humayun beat  M.Talha Khan 6-1,6-1.

