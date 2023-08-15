What is Cambridge grading system for A Levels?

The Advanced Levels, or A Levels, are academic credentials in certain areas that are often the last academic courses taken before a student enrols in university.

Before starting university, you have the last two years to complete three or more A-levels. A series of tests are used to evaluate A-Levels. Although they originated in the UK, A-Levels are the credential that is recognised the most globally.

Format & Structure of A Level

The AS Level and A2 Level are the two subsets of the A Level:

With a series of exams at the conclusion of the year, the first year of your A Level qualification is known as the AS Level.

Your A2 Level, the second year of your A Level programme, includes a second set of exams at the conclusion of the year.

You will only obtain the AS qualification if you decide to study an AS Level subject and its tests without registering for the A2 Level the following year.

Assessment of A-Level

Most Cambridge AS and A Level subjects are evaluated externally, with examinations provided in June and November.

At the conclusion of AS and A2, students normally take one set of exams.

Students doing the Cambridge International A Levels must take all of the papers necessary for the AS/A2 certification at each sitting, even if they are retaking any subjects. The A2 qualification is made up of the latter 2-3 courses, whereas the first 2-3 modules make up the AS qualification. This modular strategy enables students to concentrate on certain topics during retakes.

A-Level grading system

Cambridge students are graded on a percentage basis at the conclusion of their AS Level examinations, and their final overall A Level percentage mark is calculated by combining their AS and A2 Level grades 50/50.

It should be noted that AS Level exams do not grant A* ratings. They are only given out to people who have earned all of their A Levels. Additionally, you only receive your combined A Level grade rather than your individual A2 Level grade.

Students' completion certificates from Cambridge include both a letter grade and a percentage grade. But in university applications, it is this letter grade that is most frequently cited and taken into account.

below chart will make you understand percentage and grading system in a better way.

A Level Grade Percentage A* 90% + A 80-89% B 70-79% C 60-69% D 50-59% E 40-49% U (Ungraded) 0-40%

Results 2023

On August 10, over 45,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. The June 2023 series saw over 118,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in Pakistan, reflecting a 10% increase from June 2022.

Pakistani students who received their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results were left dismayed as they found themselves with grades of Cs and Es, leading them to express that an injustice had been done.

Criticism

Following the cancellation of exams on May 9 and 12 due to political unrest surrounding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, average grades were assigned.



Students have raised their voices, deeming the grading system unjust and demanding that the cancelled exams be rescheduled to allow them to enhance their grades.

Response from Cambridge International on criticism

In an official statement, a Cambridge International spokesperson stated, “Similar to other exam boards, we have been gradually aligning the standard of Cambridge qualifications with the pre-pandemic level of 2019.”

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the standard for this year has been restored to that of 2019, meaning a student who would have achieved an A grade in 2019 has an equivalent likelihood of attaining an A in 2023.

The statement noted, “Students worldwide have witnessed this return to the 2019 standard.”

Acknowledging that some students in Pakistan are disappointed with their results and expressing concerns about missing exam components due to the cancellations from May 10-12, Cambridge International reassured students about the reliability of assessed marks.

Assessed marks ensure that students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged in comparison to those who managed to take the exam, the spokesperson clarified.

While acknowledging that this might not be the preferred method for awarding results, the spokesperson explained that given the challenging circumstances, assessed marks are the optimal choice to enable students to receive results and progress to the next educational stage.