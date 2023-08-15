Italy is reducing Schengen visa waiting time but for these citizens

NEW DELHI - The authorities in Italy are working to reduce the processing time for all Indians applying for Schengen visas.
Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca said his country is currently dealing with a high number of Schengen visa applications but added that they are trying to speed up the process as much as possible.
In an interview, the ambassador claimed that the number of visas Italy issued to Indians in the first seven months of this year increased by 38 percent compared to the same period last year.
“The processing time for business and tourist visas is 48 hours after receiving the application,” Ambassador de Luca said in his interview with Business Line.
The envoy elaborated that Italian authorities are also working to increase the number of permits issued to Indian professionals.
“We have increased the number of work permits for Indians to 15,000 last year. This year, we expect an even higher number of permits,” Ambassador de Luca said and added that Italy is seeing an increase in the number of Indian students and 500 visas have been issued this year in this regard.
The official also disclosed that Italy and India were negotiating a mobility agreement to create opportunities for health professionals and nurses.
“We are negotiating a mobility agreement with India, and hopefully, it will be finalized by the end of the year. The agreement will create opportunities for Indian health professionals and nurses to work in Italy,” Ambassador de Luca concluded.
The announcement by the Italian ambassador comes days after German Schengen visa processing time was reduced for citizens of India. The deputy head of mission at the German Embassy in India, Georg Enzweiler, confirmed that the processing time has been reduced to eight weeks.
“We have increased our staff substantially in Mumbai and I think the waiting time has substantially gone down. We are at roughly eight weeks now. We hope to get better with regard to that because of course it is what we want,” Enzweiler said at a press conference.
The official elaborated that the German Embassy will continue to make more efforts to bring down the processing time further, adding that one of the country’s goals is to attract more visitors from India.
“We are very happy to have increasing numbers of tourists from India to Germany. This is one of our goals to attract more people from India to visit Germany and we are doing our best to cope with the visa applications,” Enzweiler added.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
