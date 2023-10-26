UK advises against travel to specific Pakistani cities in fresh travel advisory

LONDON - The United Kingdom (UK) has released an updated travel advisory for Pakistan in light of several canceled PIA flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu.

'Road routes are also likely to be restricted by seasonal weather, with the Babusar Pass liable to close due to snowfall. Options to leave the North of Pakistan are likely to become limited. If you are affected you should consult your airline and/or travel agent,' the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised against all travel to specific areas in Pakistan. These include several districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, namely Baujar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

Additionally, travel is discouraged in districts such as Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner, and Lower Dir within the same province, along with the city and district of Peshawar.

It is also advised to avoid the N45 road from the north of the Mardan ring-road to the edge of the Chitral district, as well as the Balochistan province, excluding the southern coast. Furthermore, caution is urged around the section of the N35, also known as the Karakoram Highway, between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange. Travel within 10 miles of the Line of Control is also discouraged.

Besides, the FCDO has also advised against all but essential travel to Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The same advisory applies to the southern coast of Balochistan, defined as the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway as well as the section of the N25 which runs from N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan/Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar.

The government also recommended only essential travel to areas of Sindh Province north of, and including, the city of Nawabshah.

It bears mentioning that travel advisories are issued on a regular basis for different countries based on security situation and other factors which can impact the passengers.