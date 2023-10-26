Shae Gill, Natasha Noorani, and more join forces in 'Sounds of Solidarity" with Gaza

Pakistani artists are uniting for "Sounds of Solidarity with Gaza," a fundraising initiative dedicated to supporting the people of Palestine. This event is scheduled for October 27th at 6 p.m. and will take place at the COLABS Campus in Gulberg, Lahore.

The roster of participating artists includes Shae Gill, Natasha Noorani, Maanu, Towers, Izzchughtai, Asteria, and Salor. Tickets are available for purchase on the online ticketing platform Ticketwala, with single passes priced at Rs6,000 and couple passes at Rs10,000.

All proceeds generated from this event will be directed towards the Anera organization, an American non-governmental organization committed to delivering humanitarian and developmental assistance to regions including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Recently, Israeli troops and tanks have carried out a brief yet relatively large overnight ground incursion into Gaza ahead of a widely expected full-scale ground invasion after nearly three weeks of devastating air raids on the besieged Palestinian enclave.