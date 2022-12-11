Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

MUMBAI – Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a loveable note for wife Anushka Sharma on their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the star batsman shared a breathtaking couple photo wherein Kohli opted for formal look while Anushka Sharma donned all-white outfit.

"5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

To this, Anushka took the comment section and wrote a funny reply, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

Anushka and Virat were blessed sith their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021.