07:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary
Source: Anushka Sharma (Instagram)
MUMBAI – Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a loveable note for wife Anushka Sharma on their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the star batsman shared a breathtaking couple photo wherein Kohli opted for formal look while Anushka Sharma donned all-white outfit.  

"5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart," he captioned the post.

To this, Anushka took the comment section and wrote a funny reply, "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post."

Anushka and Virat were blessed sith their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021. 

