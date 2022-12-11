Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video

Noor Fatima
08:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video
Share

In order to induce nostalgia with their charismatic personalities, two of Lollywood's iconic divas from the 90s, Reema Khan Humaira Channa, were recently spotted together which has left social media oozing love for the actress and singer.

Khan and Channa were recorded singing their timeless classic, Yeh Jo Char Dinon Ka Saath Hai, from the 1995 film Miss Istanbul. The film featured Reema while the song was recorded by Channa.

Both the stars were seen singing the song together in harmony with their soothing voices syncing on the melodious tune.

Social media users couldn't stop gushing love for the divas and sent forth their love for the it girls of 90s.

On the work front, Reema's recent works incldue Pehchaan, Fire, Shararat, Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan, One Two Ka One, Love Mein Ghum, and Yaad To Ayengey.

On the other hand, Channa was last seen in Rishtay Mohabbaton Kay, Kaash Aisa Ho, Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat Mere Mehboob Na Maang, and Naagin.

Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed 05:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

Pakistan's popular film star Reema Khan has proved that she is not only the queen of celluloid but also rules hearts ...

More From This Category
Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma ...
07:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Vivek Oberoi all praise for Abida Parveen in ...
06:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Faiza Khan grooves to Bollywood’s rendition of ...
05:28 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Will 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' release in India?
06:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Will Mahira and Humayun work together once again?
08:26 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Beenish Raja announces birth of her first child
03:32 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video
08:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr