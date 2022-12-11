Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video
In order to induce nostalgia with their charismatic personalities, two of Lollywood's iconic divas from the 90s, Reema Khan Humaira Channa, were recently spotted together which has left social media oozing love for the actress and singer.
Khan and Channa were recorded singing their timeless classic, Yeh Jo Char Dinon Ka Saath Hai, from the 1995 film Miss Istanbul. The film featured Reema while the song was recorded by Channa.
Both the stars were seen singing the song together in harmony with their soothing voices syncing on the melodious tune.
Social media users couldn't stop gushing love for the divas and sent forth their love for the it girls of 90s.
On the work front, Reema's recent works incldue Pehchaan, Fire, Shararat, Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan, One Two Ka One, Love Mein Ghum, and Yaad To Ayengey.
On the other hand, Channa was last seen in Rishtay Mohabbaton Kay, Kaash Aisa Ho, Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat Mere Mehboob Na Maang, and Naagin.
Pakistan's popular film star Reema Khan has proved that she is not only the queen of celluloid but also rules hearts ...
