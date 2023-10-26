Shan Afridi opens up about bond between Shaheen and Babar Azam

LAHORE – Shan Afridi, the brother of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, has shared a heartwarming social media post, shedding light on the enduring relation between his brother and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Shan took to social media platform X where he shared a slew of photos of the duo after he came under fire for allegedly liking the social media posts against Babar Azam.

The allegations emerged as the Pakistan team is facing challenging time in the World Cup 2023 after losing match to Afghanistan. Several former cricketers have slammed Babar Azam for unimpressive performance as a captain.

There have also been reports of rifts inside the team after the back-to-back blows in the mega cricket event.

Amid all this, Shan Afridi issued a clarification, portraying brotherly relation between Shaheen and Babar Azam.

“Brothers, one bond. Through thick and thin, they stand together, supporting each other always,” he captioned the post.

Brothers, one bond. Through thick and thin, they stand together, supporting each other always.👬

"Unity is the strength that binds us together, creating a powerful force that can achieve anything. 🤝 World Cup humara hai 🇵🇰🏆 inshallah.

Best of luck champions #BabarAzam… pic.twitter.com/zwwp0GJ9k5 — Shan Afridi (@shan_afridi7) October 26, 2023

The Team Green is set to take on South Africa in a must-win clash of World Cup tomorrow (Friday).