Sumbul Iqbal gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

Lollywood actress Sumbul Iqbal has undoubtedly become one of the most influential and followed Pakistani celebrities on the internet. Her immense popularity is a testament to her charisma and stardom, which she consistently shares with her devoted fanbase.

Never one to disappoint, Iqbal recently graced her followers with a stunning display of her timeless beauty and unshakable confidence on her Instagram. Her latest Instagram update is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and an embodiment of grace and sophistication.

In a recent social media update, the dazzling actress provided her fans with a captivating glimpse of her Dubai escapade. She shared a captivating montage of her journey, where she explored a variety of delectable cuisines, embarked on a scenic cruise, basked in the beauty of a mesmerizing sunset, and indulged in an array of culinary delights.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy3AUzHqQE6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya, and Ilzaam.