Sumbul Iqbal slays beach fashion in latest Instagram post

Lollywood actress Sumbul Iqbal has undoubtedly become one of the most influential and followed Pakistani celebrities on the internet.

Recognizing her grandeur and stardom, she never fails to treat her dedicated fanbase with her drop-dead gorgeousness. Her recent carousel of pictures on Instagram showcases her impeccable sense of style and exudes confidence and elegance.

In a recent Instagram update, the stunning actress Iqbal treated her fans to a delightful glimpse of her beach getaway. The picture showcased her radiant beauty as she enjoyed a blissful moment by the seaside. Donning a loose white button-down shirt, paired with chic straight brown pants, she exuded an aura of casual elegance.

To complete her beach ensemble, Sumbul accessorized with a fashionable pair of sunglasses that added a touch of glamour to her look. A trendy tweed hat adorned her head, providing both protection from the sun's rays and a fashionable statement piece.

The picture captured a serene moment, with the waves crashing in the background and the sun casting a warm glow on the sandy beach. Her infectious smile reflected her sheer joy and contentment, making her fans feel as if they were a part of her tranquil seaside escapade.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya, and Ilzaam.