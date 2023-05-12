PTI protester along with daughters to be released following her husband’s death in Lahore

LAHORE – The caretaker administration in Punjab has decided to free a woman and her two daughters after death of her husband from prison.

All of them were detained during the demonstration against the former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on Liberty chowk after death of her husband.

Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, has directed the additional chief secretary of interior to release the woman and her daughters as soon as the legal process is completed.

According to media reports, the mother and her daughters are likely to be released today after completing the required processes.

Khan's arrest on Tuesday provoked deadly nationwide demonstrations, during which his followers engaged in combat with law enforcement and paramilitary units. Angry mobs attacked public and private properties, including military installations, in numerous cities, setting many of them on fire.

This week's protests are claimed to have resulted in at least 11 fatalities and several injuries. Authorities have reportedly detained around 2,500 people, including senior PTI leaders.

The military has also been deployed in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – two of Khan's party's strongholds – in order to restore peace.