Aftab Iqbal returns home a day after arrest

The ‘unlawful’ arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, wasn’t the only apprehension that caused an uproar in the country, and wreaked havoc in almost every city. The arrest of well-known journalist Imran Riaz Khan, and television host Aftab Iqbal by the police on Thursday was heavily condemned by the nation. Khan and Iqbal were booked for enticing violence amidst the chaos in the country.

The news of Iqbal’s arrest was confirmed by his daughter, Ayesha Noor Iqbal. Ayesha took to Instagram to share a video detailing how police officials barged in at their residence and arrested her father, she also urged people to pray for the safety of Iqbal.

Ayesha claimed that Iqbal was taken into custody after some mysterious vehicles arrived at their residence. Although Iqbal has been released after the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the authorities to produce him immediately, the reason for his apprehension remains unclear.

It may be noted imperatively that Aftab is named among the few journalists who are vocal and critical of the authorities, having faced similar charges previously. After his release, Aftab Iqbal stated that he shall not be coerced into misconstruing any of his remarks to become biased and fabricated.

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) also condemned the arrest of the two anchorpersons.