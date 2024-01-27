PPP pledges economic growth, poverty alleviation in Elections 2024 manifesto

KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday unveiled its detailed election manifesto with the slogan "Chuno Nai Soch Ko" as general elections 2024 draw closer.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is leading his party’s massive election campaign in various parts of the country, made the announcement in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Please visit http://voteteer.com where you will find both PPPs 2024 detailed manifesto & our Awaami Muashi Muahida,” he wrote.
In the manifesto, PPP has promised to rebuild and build an economy through major structural reforms for inclusive and sustainable growth and development that works for all our people, now and into the future.
It pledged that measures will be taken to free all people from the threat of hunger and extreme poverty. It said his party will ensure freedom from deprivations such as hunger, ill-health, and lack of secure shelter, and the displacements and deprivations from climate stress, which form the very basis of human survival.
“For unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s IT sector, particularly in exports in IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), a comprehensive strategy, in line with the PPP’s economic policy will be put in place,” reads the manifesto. This will include substantial investments in IT infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide, it added
“Our emphasis will be on fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in public money and enhancing access to an answerable, open government.”
To build resilience against the existential threat of climate stress, environmental degradation, pollution and waste, he said measures will be taken on priority basis.
“To reclaim Pakistan’s rightful place in the world by centering our engagement on the collective aspirations of the people, trade-driven growth and economic prosperity, and the fruits of geo-economic policies,” it added.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
