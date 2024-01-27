Search

Pakistan

PPP pledges economic growth, poverty alleviation in Elections 2024 manifesto

06:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
PPP pledges economic growth, poverty alleviation in Elections 2024 manifesto
KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday unveiled its detailed election manifesto with the slogan "Chuno Nai Soch Ko" as general elections 2024 draw closer. 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is leading his party’s massive election campaign in various parts of the country, made the announcement in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter. 

"Please visit http://voteteer.com where you will find both PPPs 2024 detailed manifesto & our Awaami Muashi Muahida,” he wrote.

In the manifesto, PPP has promised to rebuild and build an economy through major structural reforms for inclusive and sustainable growth and development that works for all our people, now and into the future. 

It pledged that measures will be taken to free all people from the threat of hunger and extreme poverty. It said his party will ensure freedom from deprivations such as hunger, ill-health, and lack of secure shelter, and the displacements and deprivations from climate stress, which form the very basis of human survival. 

“For unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s IT sector, particularly in exports in IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), a comprehensive strategy, in line with the PPP’s economic policy will be put in place,” reads the manifesto. This will include substantial investments in IT infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide, it added

“Our emphasis will be on fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in public money and enhancing access to an answerable, open government.” 

 To build resilience against the existential threat of climate stress, environmental degradation, pollution and waste, he said measures will be taken on priority basis.  

“To reclaim Pakistan’s rightful place in the world by centering our engagement on the collective aspirations of the people, trade-driven growth and economic prosperity, and the fruits of geo-economic policies,” it added.

