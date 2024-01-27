Search

Pakistan

Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador

06:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador
Source: Social media

LODHRAN – Nine Pakistani labourers were gunned down in Saravan, the central district of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran. 

Reports said terrorists killed them in a house where they lived in Iran. Their families have asked the government to help them in repatriation of their bodies. 

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir also confirmed the development, calling it a horrific incident. In a statement on social media, he wrote: Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan”.

He announced that embassy will extend full support to bereaved families, adding that Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site and hospital where injured are under treatment.

The ambassador called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.

The killing of the Pakistan nationals comes a day after the ambassadors of the neighbouring countries returned to their respective embassies following the recent tensions. 

Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:03 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple ...

01:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Consular services, attestation to stay suspended in Lahore, confirms ...

11:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

08:37 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistani national Imran Khan, daughter die in Sharjah house fire

10:57 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Who are the Indian agents arrested for involvement in killing of two ...

09:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan hails Turkiye for constructive role in defusing Pak-Iran ...

Pakistan

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

09:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Murree likely to receive snowfall

03:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

SC allows Sanam Javed, Shaukat Basra to contest elections 2024

12:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Major terror plot averted as 17 TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi 

10:32 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: