Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador

LODHRAN – Nine Pakistani labourers were gunned down in Saravan, the central district of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran.
Reports said terrorists killed them in a house where they lived in Iran. Their families have asked the government to help them in repatriation of their bodies.
Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir also confirmed the development, calling it a horrific incident. In a statement on social media, he wrote: Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan”.
He announced that embassy will extend full support to bereaved families, adding that Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site and hospital where injured are under treatment.
Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families. Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment.We called upon 🇮🇷 to extend full cooperation in the matter.— Ambassador Mudassir (@AmbMudassir) January 27, 2024
The ambassador called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.
The killing of the Pakistan nationals comes a day after the ambassadors of the neighbouring countries returned to their respective embassies following the recent tensions.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.