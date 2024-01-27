Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador

LODHRAN – Nine Pakistani labourers were gunned down in Saravan, the central district of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran.

Reports said terrorists killed them in a house where they lived in Iran. Their families have asked the government to help them in repatriation of their bodies.

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir also confirmed the development, calling it a horrific incident. In a statement on social media, he wrote: Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan”.

He announced that embassy will extend full support to bereaved families, adding that Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site and hospital where injured are under treatment.

Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families. Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment.We called upon 🇮🇷 to extend full cooperation in the matter. — Ambassador Mudassir (@AmbMudassir) January 27, 2024

The ambassador called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.

The killing of the Pakistan nationals comes a day after the ambassadors of the neighbouring countries returned to their respective embassies following the recent tensions.